You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 18:50
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Singapore-listed Baker Technology is one of two investors to have pledged a combined US$50 million to the financially challenged offshore support vessel owner-operator, Emas Offshore Limited.

The subsidiary, BT Investment Pte Ltd (BTI), and a second identified investor, Point Hope Pte Ltd, have committed equity investments of US$50 million in all or US$25 million from each party, under a binding term sheet signed with EOL.

The investment amount will result in the two investors receiving at least a majority of the share capital of EOL on a fully diluted basis, the OSV-focused entity said in disclosure released after Monday trading close.

EOL also stated that the execution of the term sheet is subject to, among others, approval from its shareholders and a restructuring exercise having been sanctioned by Singapore's High Court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water consortium bags 1.47b yuan Nanning project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening