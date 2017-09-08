Best World won't be affected by China crackdown: COO

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
DESPITE concerns over its China business, Best World International, a beauty products direct seller, is still poised to deliver on lofty expectations this year, chief operating officer (COO) Huang Ban Chin said.
The company is on track to hit analyst targets of S$41
