Better economy likely to boost Q4 corporate profits: analysts

But they caution that main drivers are a low baseand higher commodity prices, and that underlying fundamentals still recovering
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

An improvement in the local economy and a rally in global commodity prices in the final three months of last year are likely to have lifted fourth-quarter corporate profits this round from a low base in the previous year, analysts say, adding that the first half of this year may see earnings bottom out and start to turn upwards.
Singapore

