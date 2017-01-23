You are here
Better economy likely to boost Q4 corporate profits: analysts
But they caution that main drivers are a low baseand higher commodity prices, and that underlying fundamentals still recovering
Singapore
AN improvement in the local economy and a rally in global commodity prices in the final three months of last year are likely to have lifted fourth-quarter corporate profits this round from a low base in the previous year, analysts say, adding that the first half of this year may
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg