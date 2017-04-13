BlackGold seeks two-month extension for AGM

BLACKGOLD Natural Resources on Thursday said it has applied to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a two-month extension to hold the company's annual general meeting for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2016.

It is seeking to extend it from the current deadline of April 30, 2017, to June 30, 2017. This is related to an earlier announcement on April 7, 2017, of the Indonesian government's guidelines in relation to the selling price of electricity to the state-owned electricity company, PT PLN (Persero).

According to BlackGold, the establishment of these guidelines changes critical assumptions in relation to the coal reserves estimation and has necessitated more time for completion of the qualified person's report for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2016.