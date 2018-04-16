You are here
TOPLINE
BNP Paribas sees value in sustainability agenda
Bank boosts market share in Asia-Pacific green bonds and raises activity in renewable financing in Asean.
Singapore
FRENCH bank BNP Paribas is turning fifty in Singapore this year, and its fortunes are increasingly aligned to the city-state as the bank ticks the boxes in building up green financing and trade capabilities here and for the region, said its top executive in an interview.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg