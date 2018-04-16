You are here

BNP Paribas sees value in sustainability agenda

Bank boosts market share in Asia-Pacific green bonds and raises activity in renewable financing in Asean.
"It (sustainability) is strategic for us. It's not for PR purposes," says Mr Veyres, who anticipates an acceleration of interest in investments such as green bonds.
Singapore

FRENCH bank BNP Paribas is turning fifty in Singapore this year, and its fortunes are increasingly aligned to the city-state as the bank ticks the boxes in building up green financing and trade capabilities here and for the region, said its top executive in an interview.

