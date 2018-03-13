You are here

Boustead Singapore's substantial shareholder disposes entire stake in firm

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 7:30 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SUBSTANTIAL shareholder and former deputy chairman of Boustead Singapore, Saiman Ernawan, has pared his entire stake in the company down to zero.

This comes after the infrastructure engineering company on Monday said that a substantial shareholder has expressed his intention to make an exit, in response to queries by the Singapore Exchange regarding a spike in its trading activity.

Boustead Singapore did not provide further details about this possible exit, noting that the substantial shareholder is obliged to disclose changes to his shareholding within two business days.

In filings to the Singapore bourse on Tuesday evening, it was revealed that Mr Ernawan had on March 9 sold 20,393,200 shares worth S$15,521,468 via both market and off-market transactions, reducing his interest in the company from 9.46 per cent, or 49,360,855 shares to 5.57 per cent or 28,967,655 shares.

This was followed by another share sell-down via a market transaction on March 12, where he disposed his remaining shares for S$22,016,577, bringing his stake in the company down to zero. In both transactions, the sale price amounted to about 76 Singapore cents per share.

As at market close on Tuesday, shares of Boustead Singapore were trading down 1.24 per cent to 79.5 Singapore cents apiece, while shares in its 51 per cent owned subsidiary Boustead Projects were up 0.6 per cent to 83 Singapore cents apiece.

The counters were also actively traded on Monday, with Boustead Singapore rising over 6 per cent before closing at 80.5 Singapore cents, up 4.5 cents. About 31.6 million shares worth S$24.1 million changed hands.

Meanwhile, Boustead Projects was among the top 20 most heavily traded stocks on Monday morning, before it closed at 82.5 Singapore cents, up 2.5 cents on the day.

