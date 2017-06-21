You are here

BreadTalk appoints Henry Chu group CEO from July 1

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 08:48
MAINBOARD-LISTED BreadTalk Group Limited has appointed Henry Chu as its group CEO, with effect from July 1.
PHOTO: BREADTALK

He takes over from Oh Eng Lock, who will be stepping down on June 30.

This is in line with the group's leadership renewal process, BreadTalk said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Chu rejoined BreadTalk as group managing director last October, having served as the CEO of its bakery division between May 2010 and April 2012.

As group MD, he looked after the group's global food and beverage (F&B) operations, comprising the core businesses of bakery, food atrium, and restaurants. He also led all the F&B-related investments.

Since becoming the group's MD, Mr Chu has worked with the senior management team to maximise growth opportunities in more profitable segments of the business, assessing the overall health of each business, consolidating underperforming assets, and enhancing the current operating systems and processes.

