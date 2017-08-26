Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
CapitaLand Mall Trust > Outperform
Credit Suisse, Aug 25
Target price: S$2.32
Aug 25 close: S$2.11
AFTER declining for two consecutive years, consumer confidence in Singapore has started rebounding,
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal