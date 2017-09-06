Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
DBS Bank | HOLD
Target price: S$22.40
Sept 5 close: S$20.69
OCBC Research, Sept 5
DBS announced it has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India to convert its Indian franchise into a wholly owned unit. DBS intends to open about 75 to 90
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal