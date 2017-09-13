Brokers' take

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Sembcorp Marine | Add
Target price: S$1.87
Sept 12 close: S$1.59
CIMB Research, Sept 11
YEAR-TO-DATE orders touched S$270 million as SembMarine announced a US$145 million hull carry over works contract from Tupi BV for the FPSO P-68 project. The
