You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Sembcorp Marine | Buy
Dec 4 close: S$1.92
Target price: S$2.10
UOB Kay Hian Research, Dec 4

Our target price remains unchanged at S$2.10, pegged to 1.6 times 2019 forecast price to book.

An improving rig market, especially for harsh

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

KSH Holdings disposes of shares in subsidiary to Heeton, Lian Beng Group

Moody's downgrades Yanlord unit's backed senior unsecured bond rating to Ba3

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, First Reit to hold EGMs on Dec 20

Broadcom moves to unseat Qualcomm board, escalates takeover fight

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-06-12T081433Z_102623060_RC1F31638EA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-SECURITY.JPG
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

Maersk Line.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hamburg Sud gives Maersk quantum leap in Latin America, Oceania growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening