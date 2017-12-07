Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Best World International | Buy
Dec 6 close: S$1.24
Target price: S$1.88
Maybank Kim Eng Research, Dec 4
We hosted Best World for a non deal roadshow in Singapore. Best World has set an ambitious goal to reach 5 per cent market share or 10 billion
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo