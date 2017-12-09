Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Equity strategy 2018
JP Morgan Cazenove, Dec 4
EQUITIES had a strong run in 2017, with MSCI World delivering 21 per cent total returns so far year to date, to be by far the best performing asset class.
Looking into next year, it seems more and more
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo