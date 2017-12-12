Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
ComfortDelGro | Hold
Dec 11 close: S$2.03
Target price: S$2.18
DBS Group Research, Dec 11
ComfortDelGro is forming a joint venture with Uber Technologies Inc through the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Lion City Holdings Pte Ltd (LCH). LCH
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo