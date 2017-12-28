Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SIIC Environment | HOLD
Dec 27 close: S$0.515
Target price: S$0.53
DBS Group Research, Dec 27
SIIC has finally announced its plan to seek a dual listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) which will be by way of introduction.
