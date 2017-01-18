You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CCT gets boost from higher stake in CapitaGreen, says OCBC

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 11:50
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CAPITALAND Commercial Trust's (CCT) fourth-quarter results for 2016 was deemed mostly within expectations, according to a note by OCBC Investment Research.

Distributable income increased 10.1 per cent year on year mainly due to increased contributions from its higher stake in CapitaGreen. Its estimated distribution per unit (DPU) grew 10.1 per cent to 2.39 Singapore cents.

In terms of the top line, Q4 2016 gross revenues and net property income increased 32.7 per cent and 35.4 cent to S$89.7 million and S$70.8 million, respectively. This is again primarily due to CCT's increased stake in CapitaGreen, now at 100 per cent after the completion of the stake acquisition in August 2016.

OCBC maintains a "hold" on CCT and has increased its fair value estimate to S$1.53 from S$1.39.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening