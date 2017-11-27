You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades a-iTrust to 'buy' on warehouse acquisitions

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 10:39 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) had their rating upgraded from "hold" to "buy" by DBS Equity Research, as analysts believe that the acquisition of a portfolio of warehouses is a "transformative transaction" that heralds a new leg of growth beyond its exposure to the already fast-growing business space sector.

The acquisition, combined with other announced redevelopments, should result in a-iTrust delivering a three-year distribution per unit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent, three to four times the average Singapore Reit, said DBS analysts.

The report said: "Our confidence in a-iTrust's ability to execute on its warehouse expansion plans is due to its sponsor Ascendas-Singbridge's strong track record in the Asian warehouse industry."

In addition, through its untapped land-bank and sponsor pipeline, a-iTrust has access to over five million square feet of floor area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Combined with the recent expansion into the Indian warehouse space which provides for a potential acquisition pipeline of 2.8 million square feet, a-iTrust has a visible source of growth over the long term. The ability to execute on these growth opportunities is also supported by its strong balance sheet," added DBS analysts.

DBS upgraded their call on a-iTrust from "hold" to "buy", with a revised target price of S$1.25.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinsons 11am the day before
2 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
3 Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again
4 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
5 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

BT_20171127_LMXIRISHCWXP_3194570.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

StarHub.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

2017-11-06T054045Z_1020546950_RC16BCB2B730_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Nov 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening