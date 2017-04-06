You are here
Capital City Group to set eyes on S-E Asia after RTO
It is upbeat on turnaround for Terratech, saying the loss-making marble business will benefit from its development projects
Singapore
CAPITAL City Group, which is listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) via a reverse takeover (RTO) of marble producer Terratech Group, is confident of turning around Terratech's loss-making marble production business in two years through a pipeline of development projects.
