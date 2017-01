Capitaland Mall Asia said on Friday that its wholly owned subsidiary CapitaMalls Asia Treasury has redeemed all of the S$400 million, 3.8 per cent callable step-up bonds due 2022, that were issued on Jan 12, 2012.

CapitaMalls Asia Treasury had on Thursday redeemed all of the outstanding bonds at 100 per cent of their principal amount (S$400 million), together with the interest accrued (S$7.67 billion) thereon.