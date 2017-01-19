You are here
CCT flags rental pressure amid stiff rivalry
It posts a 10.1% jump in Q4 DPU on the back of higher contributions from CapitaGreen and Raffles City Singapore
CAPITALAND Commercial Trust (CCT) is seeing more negative rental reversions amid a short-term oversupply of new offices and keen competition among office landlords.
But CapitaGreen, which became wholly owned at end-August last year, is expected to support stable
