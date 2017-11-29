You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Centurion to offer 36m shares at up to HK$3.30 in secondary HK listing

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 9:01 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CENTURION Corp will offer 36 million shares at up to HK$3.30 apiece in a secondary Hong Kong listing, it announced on Wednesday before the Singapore market opened.

The shares will be priced no lower than HK$3 per share, the company said.

Centurion's offering is split into a six million-share public tranche and the remaining 30 million shares in a placement tranche.

The company, an owner-operator of worker and student accommodation, says the allocation of offer shares between the public offer and the placing is subject to re-allocation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UOB KayHian, Pacific Foundation Group and VBG Capital Limited are joint coordinators and bookrunners on the placement.

Trading of the shares in Hong Kong, under stock code 6090, is expected to begin Dec 12 at 9am.

As said earlier, Centurion will make special arrangements for the transfer of shares listed on the Singapore Exchange to the Hong Kong branch share register before the listing for any shareholder who wishes to do so. This will be done in three batches.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

mark_temasek08.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek in talks for US$1b sale of Zuellig Pharma stake: sources

lwxnoble291117.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening