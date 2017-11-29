Centurion to offer 36m shares at up to HK$3.30 in secondary HK listing

CENTURION Corp will offer 36 million shares at up to HK$3.30 apiece in a secondary Hong Kong listing, it announced on Wednesday before the Singapore market opened.

The shares will be priced no lower than HK$3 per share, the company said.

Centurion's offering is split into a six million-share public tranche and the remaining 30 million shares in a placement tranche.

The company, an owner-operator of worker and student accommodation, says the allocation of offer shares between the public offer and the placing is subject to re-allocation.

UOB KayHian, Pacific Foundation Group and VBG Capital Limited are joint coordinators and bookrunners on the placement.

Trading of the shares in Hong Kong, under stock code 6090, is expected to begin Dec 12 at 9am.

As said earlier, Centurion will make special arrangements for the transfer of shares listed on the Singapore Exchange to the Hong Kong branch share register before the listing for any shareholder who wishes to do so. This will be done in three batches.