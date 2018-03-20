CEO of JEP Holdings' unit relinquishes executive director role

JEP Holdings announced late on Monday that Soh Chee Siong, the CEO of subsidiary JEP Precision Engineering, will relinquish his role as executive director effective on March 19.

According to a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the rationale behind his departure was due to "personal interest".

He was appointed as CEO of JEP Precision Engineering in October 2011. He was first appointed as director of JEP Holdings in January 2014.

Mr Soh started his career with Hamilton Sundstrand Pacific Aerospace, a fully owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation in 1975. He has more than 30 years of aerospace component manufacturing experience.