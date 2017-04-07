You are here

Chairman of Parkway Life Reit's management board resigns as part of 'succession planning'

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 21:29
THE manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (Parkway Life Reit) on Thursday announced the resignation of Lim Kok Hoong as independent director and chairman of the board, with effect from the end of the Reit's annual general meeting on April 24, 2017.

The Reit said this was part of succession planning.

It will appoint Cheah Sui Ling as independent director of the company with effect from April 24, 2017. Ms Cheah is a venture adviser to Wavemaker Partners, and the former co-head of corporate finance, South-east Asia, at BNP Paribas.

Ho Kian Guan will succeed Lim Kok Hoong as chairman of the board, and Ms Cheah as chairman of the audit committee.

