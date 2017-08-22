Chicago agricultural commodities record a volatile week

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Chicago
CHICAGO Board of Trade (CBOT) grains futures have seen a week full of fluctuations, with a overall downturn prevailing.
During the trading week which ended on Aug 18, the most active corn contract for December delivery fell 9 cents, or 2.40 per cent, to US$3.6575 per bushel
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal