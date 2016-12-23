China Auto Electronics asks for trading suspension

CHINA Auto Electronics Group has requested before the market opened on Wednesday a trading suspension as its shares held by the public have fallen below 10 per cent.

The listed group on Dec 12 announced a loss of its free float on the Singapore bourse. This came as a mandatory unconditional cash offer from anchor shareholder THB Auto Electronics garnered acceptances representing 90.26 per cent of the listed group's total issued shares.

British Virgin Islands-incorporated THB Auto Electronics through Stirling Coleman Capital in an Oct 24 disclosure announced the offer to buy out China Auto Electronics Group at S$0.16 and take the listed group private.

The Oct 24 disclosure said the mandatory unconditional cash offer provides shareholders who find it difficult to exit the company as a result of low trading volume an opportunity to liquidate and realise their investment at a premium to the prevailing market prices.