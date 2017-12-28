China Sports independent directors still unable to ascertain situation at its factory

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
INDEPENDENT directors of China Sports International on Wednesday said that they are unable to comment on whether its factory is operating normally, as they have yet to receive updates from the company's chief executive Lin Shaoxiong.
Responding to a Singapore Exchange (
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo