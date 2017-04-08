You are here
Chinese brokers muscling in on Asia's junk-bond underwriters
Data shows Haitong Securities topped league table for high-yield notes in US dollars, euro, yen
Hong Kong
CHINA'S brokerages are out-muscling global investment banks to win more underwriting business in Asia's junk bond market amid record offerings, as they increasingly help borrowers from the nation raise foreign currency debt.
Haitong Securities Co topped the league table
