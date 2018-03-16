You are here
Chip Eng Seng exits Tower Melbourne project with A$55m sale
Some 556 sales contracts with buyers have been cancelled and full deposit of 10 per cent of purchase price with interest have been made
Singapore
CHIP Eng Seng Corporation is exiting from Australian redevelopment project Tower Melbourne, now that it has found a buyer willing to pay A$55 million (S$56 million) for the site.
The group said on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with the purchaser, who is
