Cityneon bags exclusive global rights to Hunger Games exhibition

Wed, May 02, 2018 - 8:21 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED events and exhibitions firm Cityneon Holdings has secured an exclusive worldwide licence to the rights for the exhibition "The Hunger Games: The Exhibition".

The exhibition, based on the Hunger Games movie series, has toured places such as New York, Sydney, San Francisco and Louisville, the firm said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The agreement with Lions Gate Exhibition (Lionsgate) lasts for seven years, starting from the earlier of the first opening date of the exhibition to the general public, or eight months from the date of agreement.

It may be renewed for up to seven more years.

Cityneon also gets the right of first negotiation to buy any materials relating to the exhibition that Lionsgate wishes to sell to an unaffiliated third party, or to exploit other intellectual property (IP) of Lionsgate for new exhibitions comparable in scope.

The new licensing agreement provides an outlet for immediate revenue streams and profits, said Cityneon in a press release.

Lionsgate is part of New York-listed Lions Gate Entertainment Inc Group, which makes and distributes films, television shows and other entertainment content.

With the latest agreement, Cityneon will hold four major international IP property rights licences, including for Marvel's Avengers, Transformers - Autobots Alliance, and Jurassic World.

Separately, Cityneon said it has entered into an agreement with Universal to build the second "Jurassic World - The exhibition" set.

Said executive chairman and group CEO Ron Tan: "Universal Pictures has recently announced its plans to produce another movie to the Jurassic World sequel in 2021. The timing of the movie release will augur well for both the exhibition sets.

"Without a doubt, we're confident that our affiliation with Universal to build the second set will continue to enthral the audiences globally."

