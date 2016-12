TOTAL claims received by struggling offshore engineering group Swiber Holdings stood at about US$288.8 million as at Dec 29, 2016, the group said in an update filed to the Singapore Exchange on Friday night.

TOTAL claims received by struggling offshore engineering group Swiber Holdings stood at about US$288.8 million as at Dec 29, 2016, the group said in an update filed to the Singapore Exchange on Friday night.

It said that it was seeking legal advice on the claims.

Swiber had previously said on Oct 7 that the value of claims was about US$246.1 million as at Oct 6, 2016.