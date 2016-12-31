You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Contrasting penny tales of Best World and Serrano

Best World shares up as much as 10 times from end-2015 to September; Serrano set for schemes of arrangement to repay debt
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20161231_HXSIDE31_2670304.jpg
Mr Chia, Serrano's former executive chairman, was made bankrupt in December.
SPH FILE PHOTO

Singapore

AMONG penny stocks, one of the most spectacular stories of 2016 was the rise of Best World International, a beauty and health products direct selling firm.

In this case, the company recruits people in a multi-level marketing structure to sell its products to others

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening