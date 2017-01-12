You are here
Cool d'etat heating up again at aircon firm
Shares jump 33% with 122.7 million units traded on Wednesday after firm said it received notice to hold EGM
Singapore
CALL it a cool d'etat. Nearly half of the entire S$41.1 million market capitalisation of airconditioning firm Natural Cool changed hands in a single session on Wednesday, after the company said late Tuesday night that some shareholders had decided to have another go at booting
