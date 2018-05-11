You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cordlife Group reports Q3 net profit of S$843,000 on new HK unit, better margins

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 7:00 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

PRIVATE cord blood banker Cordlife Group has turned a profit in the third quarter, helped by a newly acquired subsidiary.

Earnings stood at S$843,000 for the three months to March 31, reversing a net loss of S$401,000 in the same period the year before, according to unaudited financial statements released on Friday evening.

The profit came on a revenue of S$17.71 million, up by 24.5 per cent on the previous year, and marked the healthcare group's fourth straight quarter in the black. Cordlife noted that revenue growth has outpaced the rise in cost of sales, lifting the group's gross profit margin.

Contributions from Hong Kong cord blood bank Healthbaby Biotech, which Cordlife acquired in January, made up S$1.8 million - or about half - of the increase in turnover.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The recent acquisition of Healthbaby validates the group's approach to growth," Cordlife said in its financial statement, noting that the unit has started cross-selling Cordlife services to customers.

Still, the Singapore and India markets were the main revenue drivers, according to the group, which also has operations in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Revenue per customer was up in India on lower discounts, while Singapore turnover came in higher on a growth in clients and the Philippines saw contract prices up.

The group said that it expects to report a full-year net profit for 2018, barring unforeseen circumstances and exceptional non-operating items - a turnaround from a loss in the year prior.

Cordlife, which plans to grow its non-invasive diagnostics services offerings, is upbeat on the outlook for the stem cell banking industry, citing recent industry investment activity in cellular immunotherapies.

Executive director Michael Weiss, who has been interim group chief since predecessor Wong Chiang Yin's April departure, said in a media statement: "We will continue to drive profitability organically and explore earnings-accretive acquisition opportunities.

"With our extensive reach in Asia and amid growing public awareness of the therapeutic potential of stem cells for disease treatment, we are well placed for further growth."

The counter last closed at S$0.71 on Thursday.

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening