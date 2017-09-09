Corporate digest

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Pacific Radiance
SINGAPORE-LISTED offshore and marine group Pacific Radiance, together with its advisers, has begun discussions with its bank lenders to review the group's financial position and capital structure, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday. The
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal