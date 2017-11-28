You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Soilbuild Reit

THE manager of Soilbuild Business Space Reit (Soilbuild Reit) intends to expand its investment scope to cover Australia as it actively explores opportunities there. But much of its portfolio will continue to consist largely of Singapore-based assets in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

IHH's Q3 profit down 53% on higher start-up costs

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

Cogent's Q3 profit slips 6% on higher depreciation charges, expenses

Golden Agri sells Tianjin oilseeds business to Louis Dreyfus unit

Medtech investor Clearbridge Health plans Catalist IPO

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening