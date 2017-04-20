You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Court sees some grounds for GYP to appeal in copyright infringement case

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 08:39
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

yellow pages.jpg
Singapore's Court of Appeal sees two grounds for the publisher behind the Yellow Pages directories to file an appeal against an earlier High Court judgement that there was no copyright infringement on its works by its rival.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S Court of Appeal sees two grounds for the publisher behind the Yellow Pages directories to file an appeal against an earlier High Court judgement that there was no copyright infringement on its works by its rival.

In January last year, main board-listed Global Yellow Pages (GYP) had lost a case against Promedia Directories, which publishes the Green Book, that the latter had copied from its directories from 2003 to 2009. The directories are three printed ones - the Business Listings, the Yellow Pages Business and the Yellow Pages Consumer - and the online Internet Yellow Pages.

The judge also allowed Promedia's counter-claim against it for groundless threat of copyright infringement. He ordered damages on the counter-claim payable by GYP to be assessed separately; Promedia was also awarded costs.

On Thursday morning, GYP said in a Singapore Exchange filing that the Court of Appeal, in an April 19, 2017, judgement, said that "there is subsistence of copyright in each edition of the Business Listings Directory as a whole (the 2003/2004, 2004/2005, 2005/2006, 2006/2007, 2007/2008, 2008/2009 and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

2009/2010 editions), insofar as it relates to the arrangement of the listings".

The judgement also ruled that the letters of demand sent by GYP to the defendant "did not constitute groundless threats of copyright infringement".

Otherwise, the appeal is dismissed, the judgement noted.

GYP and the defendant have two weeks to provide written submissions on costs of the appeal, noted the Thursday filing.

"Further announcements will be made by the company as and when there are any additional material developments," the filing said.

GYP's counter closed higher on Wednesday by 4.07 per cent at 17.9 Singapore cents.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening