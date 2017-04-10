Crowe Horwath acquires Partners Capital

With the acquisition, it will now also provide corporate finance advisory to listed companies on Singapore Exchange (SGX) as well as to privately owned corporate and individual clients.

PROFESSIONAL services provider Crowe Horwath Singapore has acquired Partners Capital Singapore, a boutique corporate finance firm, and renamed itself Crowe Horwath Capital Pte Ltd.

Crowe Horwath currently offers fund administration, financial market audit, tax advisory, valuation and risk advisory services under its Financial Services group. With the acquisition, it will now also provide corporate finance advisory to listed companies on Singapore Exchange (SGX) as well as to privately owned corporate and individual clients.

The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Partners Capital is fully accredited by SGX as an issue manager for initial public offerings (IPOs) and reverse takeovers on the mainboard, as well as other corporate advisory services.

Partners Capital head of corporate finance Clement Leow said the group will explore applying to be a Catalist sponsor as part of its future plans. This will allow the group to undertake IPOs on the Catalist board and be a continuing sponsor for Catalist-listed companies.

Crowe Horwath Singapore CEO Tan Kuang Hui said: "The acquisition of Partners Capital brings a strong team with deep corporate finance expertise and experience to Crowe Horwath Singapore.

"The acquisition will add another capability arrow to our quiver in terms of offering a comprehensive suite of services for clients to pick and choose from."