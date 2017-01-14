You are here
Dasin Retail Trust prices IPO at 80 cents, to raise S$121 million
Public offering comprises retail tranche of 2m units and international placement tranche of 149.8m units
Singapore
DASIN Retail Trust, a business trust holding three shopping malls in Guangdong province, has priced its Singapore initial public offering (IPO) at 80 cents per unit, raising S$121 million in gross proceeds.
Its IPO prospectus was registered with the Monetary Authority of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg