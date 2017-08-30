DBS launches digibank in Indonesia

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
DBS on Tuesday launched its digibank in Indonesia, staking a claim on the country's emerging wealth by taking advantage of the swell of Internet usage there.
In going paperless, the mobile-led bank uses technology such as biometrics and artificial intelligence to serve
