You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS names South Korea AI firm's founder Bonghan Cho to board

Tue, Apr 24, 2018 - 10:36 AM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

Bonghan Cho.jpg
Dr Cho’s appointment to the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank will take effect on Thursday.
PHOTO: DBS

DBS Group has appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of a South Korea-based company to its board of directors.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday, DBS said that Bonghan Cho will be a non-executive and independent director, and a member of the nominating committee and audit committee.

Dr Cho's appointment to the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank will take effect on Thursday.

The 53 year old, who holds a PhD and Master of Science in Computer Science specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) from the University of Southern California, is founder and CEO of Equalkey Corp which he established in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Equalkey uses AI in mathematics and numbers education.

"Dr Cho's extensive experience in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and banking will complement and strengthen the overall composition of the DBS boards," DBS said in a separate press statement issued on Tuesday.

Between 2014 and 2015, Dr Cho was executive vice-president and chief innovation officer for Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. DBS said that he introduced AI and Big Data analysis into the insurance underwriting and claims handling process in that role.

His previous appointments include group deputy CEO and chief information officer of Hana Financial Holdings, and president and CEO of Hana INS.

He led the digital push in those companies in both roles.

Dr Cho has also won the Republic of Korea President award for his contributions to the advancement of the software industry.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180424_JQRAZER24_3408282.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Technology

Razer sharpens e-payment focus with full ownership of MOL Global

BT_20180424_ABCD23_8_3408413.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

RIP: Annual reports on CD-ROM

BT_20180424_SWDELIVEROO24__3408495.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Consumer

Deliveroo serves up online-only eateries and menus

Most Read

1 Temasek unit to open private equity door for retail investors
2 Asbestos found on St John's Island, more than half of the island sealed
3 Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants
4 Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries
5 Qoo10 takes e-commerce fight to next level with bulked-up war chest
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cabinetshuffle8 (1).jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Cabinet reshuffle: 4G leaders now helming two-thirds of ministries

cabinetshuffle8 (1).jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Henn Tan_240418_21.jpg
Apr 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trek 2000 chairman, others involved in breaches: forensic accountants

Apr 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Summit Power defers over US$200m Singapore IPO, citing 'market volatility'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening