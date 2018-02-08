You are here

DBS Q4 profit up 31%, allowances halved

Thu, Feb 08, 2018
Earnings for DBS reached a record high of S$1.19 billion for the fourth quarter, up 31 per cent from the previous year.
Its total income grew 10 per cent to S$3.06 billion, marking the second straight quarter that it has stayed above the S$3 billion level, as net interest income rose 15 per cent to S$2.1 billion in line with higher Singapore-dollar interest rates.

Excluding one-time items - mainly from integration costs of ANZ's wealth management and retail banking business - net profit would have grown 33 per cent to S$1.22 billion.

The bank halved its amount of total allowances to S$225 million, saying that residual weak oil and gas support service exposures have been dealt with in the previous quarter.

Its non-performing loan rate was unchanged at 1.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

For the full year, DBS recorded a 3 per cent growth in net profit including one-time items to S$4.37 billion.

This was a new high from broad-based loan growth and record fee income, which more than offset the impact of softer interest rates and weaker trading income, it said.

Excluding one-time items, net profit would have risen 4 per cent to S$4.39 billion.

DBS added in a press statement that the recent finalisation of Basel capital reforms has provided clarity on future regulatory requirements.

"They have a benign impact on DBS, enabling its capital requirements to be rationalised," it said.

The board has therefore suspended the scrip dividend with immediate effect, and determined that ordinary dividends can be sustained at higher levels and increased over time with earnings growth.

It proposed a payout of 60 Singapore cents a share for the final dividend for 2017, and also a special dividend of 50 Singapore cents a share as a one-time return of capital buffers that had been built up and to mark the bank's 50th anniversary. These will be made on May 15.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said that the results attest to the quality of the bank's multiple business engines and the nimbleness of its execution.

"We enter the coming year with sustained momentum across our businesses and, more fundamentally, in our digital transformation," he said in the statement.

"The significant increase in dividends reflects the quality of our earnings, the strength of our balance sheet and the improved returns we are generating for shareholders."

