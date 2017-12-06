Del Monte chases avocado dollar amid shift in tastes

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
DEL Monte may be targeting the millennials as it moves to reach out to new consumers who eat avocados and other healthy snacks.
As the food and beverage (F&B) company faces headwinds due to shifts in consumer demographics and consumer preferences, it said it is
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo