Dollar bounces as risk appetite returns

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE dollar edged higher on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly drop in two months, as a revival in interest in riskier assets prompted some investors to cut short bets against the greenback before US inflation data this week.
Despite the bounce, net short bets against
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal