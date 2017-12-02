You are here
Dow passes 24,000, giving positive lead to Singapore
Analysts say that US stocks may still rise, given the steady progress of the tax bill
Singapore
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 24,000 for the first time on Thursday; the Standard & Poor's 500 Index also hit a fresh record, as a United States tax-reform plan moved closer to passage.
Many analysts believe there is still room for US stocks to rise if
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg