EC World Reit manager appoints deputy chief executive

ALVIN Cheng has been appointed executive director and deputy chief executive officer of EC World Asset Management, the manager of EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit).

A veteran with 25 years of corporate finance and Reit management experience, Mr Cheng has held a number of senior management positions over the past decade, including executive director and CEO of LMIRT Management, the manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust.

In his new role, Mr Cheng will be responsible for charting the business direction and strategy of the manager and the implementation of the Reit's business plans. He will also be in charge of the operational decisions in the day-to-day management of the manager.

EC World Reit is a China specialised logistics and e-commerce logistics Reit.

Separately, Johnnie Tng was appointed as the chief financial officer of EC World Asset Management to replace Huang Jian, who has been transferred to Forchn Holdings Group Co, the sponsor of EC World Reit.

Peter Lai, executive director and CEO of EC World Asset Management, said: "We are pleased to have Alvin onboard. This is part of our plan to further strengthen the manager's senior management team. Given Alvin's proven track record and wealth of experience in logistics and real estate as well as Reit management, we are confident that he will be able to contribute to the development and execution of EC World Reit's growth strategies."