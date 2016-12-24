You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Emas agrees to settle put option fight with Malaysian associate Perisai

It will pay up for 51% SJR stake if several conditions are met within a certain time limit
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

Singapore

OILFIELD services provider Emas Offshore has settled a dispute with its Malaysian associate, Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Berhad, over a put option Perisai has exercised to oblige Emas to shell out US$43.03 million to buy over Perisai's entire 51 per cent stake in the two

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening