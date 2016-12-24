You are here
Emas agrees to settle put option fight with Malaysian associate Perisai
It will pay up for 51% SJR stake if several conditions are met within a certain time limit
Singapore
OILFIELD services provider Emas Offshore has settled a dispute with its Malaysian associate, Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Berhad, over a put option Perisai has exercised to oblige Emas to shell out US$43.03 million to buy over Perisai's entire 51 per cent stake in the two
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg