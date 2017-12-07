Emas Offshore unit slapped with termination of 3 bareboat charters

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
THE Malaysian subsidiary of Emas Offshore has been served notices of termination for three separate bareboat charters.
They were in relation to the Lewek Ariel, Lewek Lynx and Lewek Alkaid vessels, Emas said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange late on Tuesday.
