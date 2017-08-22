Euro bounces; markets wary as bankers meet

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
With very little in the way of top-tier economic data, market watchers are focused on the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole this week where the world's top central bankers may signal their next policy actions.
Though bets of a policy change have been reduced
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal