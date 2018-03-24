You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EY highlights Dyna-mac's going-concern issue

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 9:32 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

THE independent auditors from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) have highlighted uncertainty over new contract awards as a key going concern issue for Dyna-Mac Holdings, the offshore and marine group said after Friday's trading close.

Dyna-Mac on Feb 26 posted a net loss of S$57.91 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, its third consecutive annual loss since a collapse in oil prices back in 2014 kicked off a multi-year O&M downturn.

Dyna-Mac said that whilst preparing the financial statements, its management has indicated that uncertainty over the availability and timing of contract awards may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group to generate sufficient operating cash flows and continue as a going concern.

Even so, its management has pressed on to prepare the financial statements for the group on a going concern basis on three key assumptions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

First, the group has net current assets of S$58.91 million, including cash and cash equivalents of S$37.09 million. Second, the group secured new projects of a provisional sum of S$101 million during FY17. As at Dec 31, 2017, Its order book stood at S$90 million. Third, the group has access to credit facilities for S$37.5 million of short-term loans and advances, of which it has drawn down about S$6.67 million.

Its management believes the group can tap further financing by pledging encumbered fixed assets on its books, where required. They are also confident that financial institutions will grant the group working capital support when the market improves and when it secures new sizeable contracts.

But with uncertainty hovering over new contract awards, Dyna-Mac's auditors from EY have alluded to risks that may challenge the O&M group's going-concern assumption.

The group needs to win enough new contracts to generate the required cash flows to meet its debt obligations. Or it may have to divest assets at prices that may not match their current book values.

"In addition, the group may have to reclassify non-current assets and liabilities as current assets and liabilities. No such adjustments have been made to these financial statements," the auditors noted.

Dyna-Mac closed at 13.6 cents, down 0.5 cent.

Companies & Markets

Rowsley shareholders vote in favour of healthcare acquisition; to be renamed Thomson Medical Group Limited

Roxy Pacific announces changes in management team

Ayondo's IPO sees public applications come in at four-and-half times the number of offer shares

BreadTalk to partner PT Pura Indah Berkat to expand Toast Box chain in Indonesia

EC World Reit appoints Goh Toh Sim as CEO

F&N bumps up shares in Vietnam's Vinamilk

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
5 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20170321_HXTELCO21F9HM_2800525.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot

BP_Noble_230318_51.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

WL_ThomsonMedical_230318.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rowsley shareholders vote in favour of healthcare acquisition; to be renamed Thomson Medical Group Limited

BP_SGX_190218_52.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares close 2% lower on Friday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening