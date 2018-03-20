You are here

Ezion Holdings and Sias to hold informal meeting with shareholders on Friday

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 8:13 PM
OFFSHORE and marine group Ezion Holdings announced after market close on Tuesday that it will be convening an informal meeting with shareholders on Friday, together with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias.

The agenda of the informal meeting is to provide shareholders with a summary of the proposed transactions in relation to the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on March 28, and to answer any queries which the shareholders may have in relation to the above.

This is regarding the new bonds, shares and warrants to be issued under Ezion Holdings' US$1.5 billion refinancing package which are subject to shareholders' approval.

The informal meeting will be facilitated and moderated by Sias.

